Trump Considers TikTok Reprieve Ahead of Ban Deadline

President-elect Donald Trump indicated that he may grant TikTok an additional 90 days to avoid a looming US ban. This extension would provide the popular video-sharing platform more time to finalize a deal that prevents its removal from the American market.

The law, enacted last year by Congress and signed into effect by President Joe Biden, mandates that TikTok's parent company divest its U.S. operations. However, it permits the current president to grant an extension if discussions are active, which Trump is currently considering.

With Trump's inauguration set to occur the day after the ban begins, the Biden administration has stated that it's leaving the law's implementation to the incoming administration. Meanwhile, TikTok is urging for a clear stance on whether current app store operators would face repercussions if they continue offering the app post-ban.

