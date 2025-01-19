Left Menu

Trump Considers TikTok Reprieve Ahead of Ban Deadline

President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating a 90-day extension to delay a potential US ban on TikTok. This move would allow the video-sharing app more time to secure a deal preventing its removal from app stores. The decision comes as legislation demanding TikTok's U.S. operations sale takes effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:34 IST
Trump Considers TikTok Reprieve Ahead of Ban Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump indicated that he may grant TikTok an additional 90 days to avoid a looming US ban. This extension would provide the popular video-sharing platform more time to finalize a deal that prevents its removal from the American market.

The law, enacted last year by Congress and signed into effect by President Joe Biden, mandates that TikTok's parent company divest its U.S. operations. However, it permits the current president to grant an extension if discussions are active, which Trump is currently considering.

With Trump's inauguration set to occur the day after the ban begins, the Biden administration has stated that it's leaving the law's implementation to the incoming administration. Meanwhile, TikTok is urging for a clear stance on whether current app store operators would face repercussions if they continue offering the app post-ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025