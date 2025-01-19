Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon's Arrest Sparks Unrest

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention extension triggered violent protests. Supporters stormed the court after the ruling. Yoon faces potential charges of insurrection following his martial law declaration. This political crisis has led to impeachment and a Constitutional Court review of his leadership.

Updated: 19-01-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 03:56 IST
In an unprecedented move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces extended detention, resulting in a political storm marked by violent protests. Hundreds of Yoon's supporters clashed with police, forcing their way into the court building to contest the authority's decision.

Amidst the commotion, approximately 40 protesters were detained, and order was restored within hours, as reported by local broadcasters. The court's decision to extend Yoon's detention stems from concerns about potential evidence tampering in the ongoing investigation into his insurrection charges.

This development adds another layer to South Korea's political crisis, following Yoon's impeachment on December 14. The country's Constitutional Court is now tasked with deciding whether to uphold the president's impeachment, which could either permanently remove him or restore his presidential powers.

