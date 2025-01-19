Hamas Announces Release of Israeli Hostages
Hamas named three Israeli female hostages to be freed in Gaza as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari. Israel has not provided their names publicly yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Palestinian militant group Hamas has revealed the names of three Israeli female hostages expected to be freed in Gaza on Sunday. The hostages are identified as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari.
In a statement, Hamas gave their names but Israel has not yet released these details to the public. The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions and negotiations.
The revelation of hostages' identities adds another layer to the complex geopolitical situation, drawing attention to the delicate nature of the current circumstances between Israel and Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
‘Hospitals have become battlegrounds’: Gaza’s health system on brink of collapse
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks
Escalating Tensions: Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify
Escalating Conflict: Severe Casualties in Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes