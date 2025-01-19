Left Menu

Hamas Announces Release of Israeli Hostages

Hamas named three Israeli female hostages to be freed in Gaza as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has revealed the names of three Israeli female hostages expected to be freed in Gaza on Sunday. The hostages are identified as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari.

In a statement, Hamas gave their names but Israel has not yet released these details to the public. The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions and negotiations.

The revelation of hostages' identities adds another layer to the complex geopolitical situation, drawing attention to the delicate nature of the current circumstances between Israel and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

