Delhi Police's Strategic Move: Externment as a Crime Deterrent

In a decisive move to uphold public safety, Delhi Police has externed more than 1,100 habitual offenders from the national capital over the past year, according to official data released. This sweeping action is part of a broader strategy to disrupt criminal networks in the city.

The externment process is governed by Sections 47 and 48 of the Delhi Police Act, which enables the removal of individuals whose activities are a threat to public safety and harmony. Notices are initially served to these individuals, requiring them to justify why they should not be removed. If their explanations are insufficient, further steps are taken.

Statistics indicate a fluctuating application of this strategy in recent years. However, police assert it plays a crucial role in maintaining order. Being relocated to new areas complicates offenders' efforts to re-establish criminal activities, contributing to overall societal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)