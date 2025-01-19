Mother's Emotional Acceptance of Son's Possible Death Sentence in Kolkata Court

In a significant court ruling in Kolkata, Sanjoy Roy was found guilty of the heinous crimes of rape and murder committed against a medic at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court will determine his punishment, potentially a death sentence, the announcement of which is eagerly awaited.

With heavy hearts, Roy's family conceded to the judgment. His mother, despite the pain, expressed her acceptance of the verdict as a fate decreed by destiny while emphasizing her empathy for the victim's family. She voiced no opposition to a possible death sentence, reflecting a poignant mix of maternal grief and recognition of justice served.

Roy's arrest, following the discovery of the victim's body, has subjected his family to societal stigma. However, they stand resolute in not contesting the judgment, hoping it will bring much-needed closure for both families involved as well as the larger community.

(With inputs from agencies.)