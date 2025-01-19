Left Menu

Ceasefire Holds Fragile Promise in Gaza Conflict

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas offers hope to end a 15-month war in Gaza. Despite a delayed start, the truce could lead to a prolonged halt in hostilities. Hostage exchanges between the factions form a core aspect of this peace deal, brokered internationally.

19-01-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas went into effect on Sunday, marking a possible end to a devastating 15-month war. The truce started after a brief delay, bringing a sigh of relief to a region plagued by conflict and political upheaval.

Residents of Gaza reported an end to military strikes moments before the ceasefire took hold. Despite earlier attacks causing additional casualties, the ceasefire is now in effect. Hostage negotiations were a key factor in the agreement, with both sides accusing each other of causing delays.

This ceasefire represents a potential pivot in Middle East geopolitics, following years of turbulence. Not only could it end the current conflict, but it may also reshape political alliances across the region, affecting relations with major powers like the U.S. and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

