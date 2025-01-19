Assam Police Thwart Illegal Entry at Indo-Bangladesh Border
Assam Police apprehended and sent back two Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal entry into India. The state has intensified border vigilance amid regional unrest, with over 210 infiltrators pushed back. Chief Minister Sarma commended police efforts, though specifics on the district remain undisclosed.
Assam Police have successfully thwarted an attempted illegal entry by two Bangladeshi nationals, who have been sent back across the border. This development was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.
The identities of the individuals, identified as Labono and Bijli, were shared, alongside a commendation of the police's vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border. However, the Chief Minister did not disclose the district from which the duo was apprehended.
This incident is part of a broader effort to maintain heightened security along the 1,885 km border, which has seen the return of over 210 infiltrators following unrest in Bangladesh.
