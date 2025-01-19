Left Menu

NDRF: India's Shield in Crisis Celebrates Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its 19th raising day, praising the agency's courage, dedication, and selfless service. NDRF, a central agency for disaster response, consistently sets global standards in managing emergencies, demonstrating unwavering commitment to saving lives and ensuring safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday, highlighting the courage, dedication, and selfless service of its personnel as crucial during crises.

Established as India's main disaster-response agency, the NDRF marked its 19th raising day, demonstrating a significant history in managing emergencies.

Modi applauded the NDRF's global standards in disaster response and management, commending their relentless effort in safeguarding lives. The prime minister reaffirmed the critical role of the NDRF in ensuring safety during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

