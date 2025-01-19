Hostage Release Captured Live: First Images Surface

Israeli media outlets have broadcasted live footage from Al Jazeera, showing the first images of three hostages being released. The images reveal the hostages walking between vehicles in a convoy moving through Gaza City.

The scene in Gaza City was marked by a substantial crowd, with numerous individuals holding phones and capturing the historic moment on film.

Nearby, a significant number of armed men wearing the distinctive green Hamas headbands were observed, apparently present to ensure the security of the convoy.

