Hostage Release Captured Live: First Images Surface

Live footage captured the first images of three hostages being released in Gaza City. The convoy moved through a crowd, as individuals filmed the scene. Hamas armed men were present to secure the convoy as reported by Israeli media using Al Jazeera's feed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:52 IST
Israeli media outlets have broadcasted live footage from Al Jazeera, showing the first images of three hostages being released. The images reveal the hostages walking between vehicles in a convoy moving through Gaza City.

The scene in Gaza City was marked by a substantial crowd, with numerous individuals holding phones and capturing the historic moment on film.

Nearby, a significant number of armed men wearing the distinctive green Hamas headbands were observed, apparently present to ensure the security of the convoy.

