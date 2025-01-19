Mass Arrests in Shocking Sexual Abuse Case: Justice for Dalit Girl
In a harrowing sexual abuse case involving a Dalit girl, police have arrested 57 of the 59 accused in the district. The investigation, led by woman IPS officer S Ajitha Beegam, revealed that the girl was subjected to repeated sexual assaults. The case emerged during counseling after teachers noted changes in her behavior.
In a distressing case from the district, police have apprehended 57 out of 59 accused in a shocking case of sexual abuse involving a Dalit girl. The alleged crimes have sent shockwaves through the community, as details of the investigation reveal a grim sequence of events.
The investigation, spearheaded by IPS officer S Ajitha Beegam, involved extensive coordination across multiple police stations. The inquiry revealed that the victim, now 18, had endured abuse from a young age. A comprehensive probe has been conducted to ensure justice is served swiftly.
The incident came to light during a Child Welfare Committee counseling session, following concerns raised by the victim's teachers. This alarming situation has emphasized the critical role of prompt intervention in safeguarding vulnerable individuals.
