Mass Arrests in Shocking Sexual Abuse Case: Justice for Dalit Girl

In a distressing case from the district, police have apprehended 57 out of 59 accused in a shocking case of sexual abuse involving a Dalit girl. The alleged crimes have sent shockwaves through the community, as details of the investigation reveal a grim sequence of events.

The investigation, spearheaded by IPS officer S Ajitha Beegam, involved extensive coordination across multiple police stations. The inquiry revealed that the victim, now 18, had endured abuse from a young age. A comprehensive probe has been conducted to ensure justice is served swiftly.

The incident came to light during a Child Welfare Committee counseling session, following concerns raised by the victim's teachers. This alarming situation has emphasized the critical role of prompt intervention in safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)