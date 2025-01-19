Dialogue Essential for Resolution: Punjab CM Mann on Farmer Talks

In a firm statement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that dialogue remains the only path to resolving ongoing issues, as he responded to the Centre's invitation for protest leaders to engage in talks scheduled for February 14.

Mann underscored his previous efforts, arranging multiple meetings between farmer leaders and Union ministers. A central delegation, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, recently extended invitations for dialogue with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

With the 'food bowl' designation of Punjab highlighting the significance of the state's farmers, Mann pressed that the Centre must address their grievances. He also touched on state commitments, such as monthly financial support for women, signaling budget allocation for the scheme.

