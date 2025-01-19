Left Menu

Dialogue Essential for Resolution: Punjab CM Mann on Farmer Talks

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving issues, in response to the Centre's invitation to protesting farmer leaders for talks. Mann highlighted his role in facilitating discussions last year and reiterated the need for addressing farmer concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:17 IST
Dialogue Essential for Resolution: Punjab CM Mann on Farmer Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm statement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that dialogue remains the only path to resolving ongoing issues, as he responded to the Centre's invitation for protest leaders to engage in talks scheduled for February 14.

Mann underscored his previous efforts, arranging multiple meetings between farmer leaders and Union ministers. A central delegation, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, recently extended invitations for dialogue with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

With the 'food bowl' designation of Punjab highlighting the significance of the state's farmers, Mann pressed that the Centre must address their grievances. He also touched on state commitments, such as monthly financial support for women, signaling budget allocation for the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025