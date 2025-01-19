Left Menu

Tragic Coal Heater Incident Claims Lives in Delhi

Two men died and another was hospitalized after inhaling toxic carbon monoxide fumes from a coal heater they left burning in their office in Delhi's Mundka area. The lack of ventilation led to suffocation, resulting in the deaths. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:03 IST
Tragic Coal Heater Incident Claims Lives in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men lost their lives, and a third was hospitalized following the inhalation of toxic gas from a coal brazier in Delhi's Mundka area, according to police reports on Sunday.

The individuals had used the coal angithi for warmth, unaware that the enclosed, non-ventilated space would lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide fumes, officials confirmed.

The incident was reported by a co-worker, Pawan. Tragically, Rajesh and Rajender succumbed to the fumes, while their colleague Mukesh was hospitalized and is currently receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025