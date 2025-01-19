Tragic Coal Heater Incident Claims Lives in Delhi

Two men lost their lives, and a third was hospitalized following the inhalation of toxic gas from a coal brazier in Delhi's Mundka area, according to police reports on Sunday.

The individuals had used the coal angithi for warmth, unaware that the enclosed, non-ventilated space would lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide fumes, officials confirmed.

The incident was reported by a co-worker, Pawan. Tragically, Rajesh and Rajender succumbed to the fumes, while their colleague Mukesh was hospitalized and is currently receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)