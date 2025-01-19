Tragic Coal Heater Incident Claims Lives in Delhi
Two men died and another was hospitalized after inhaling toxic carbon monoxide fumes from a coal heater they left burning in their office in Delhi's Mundka area. The lack of ventilation led to suffocation, resulting in the deaths. A police investigation is ongoing.
Two men lost their lives, and a third was hospitalized following the inhalation of toxic gas from a coal brazier in Delhi's Mundka area, according to police reports on Sunday.
The individuals had used the coal angithi for warmth, unaware that the enclosed, non-ventilated space would lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide fumes, officials confirmed.
The incident was reported by a co-worker, Pawan. Tragically, Rajesh and Rajender succumbed to the fumes, while their colleague Mukesh was hospitalized and is currently receiving treatment.
