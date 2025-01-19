Left Menu

Traffic Police Constable Suspended After Viral Video Incident

A traffic police constable in Bhopal has been suspended following a viral video showing him assaulting a man near the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel. The incident, captured on Saturday in Anand Nagar, is under investigation by Assistant Commissioner of Police Milan Jain.

A traffic police constable in Bhopal faced suspension after a video of him assaulting a man near the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel went viral, an official announced on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Anand Nagar area of Bhopal, capturing constable Virendra Sharma pushing a man standing close to the passing convoy to the ground, followed by a series of kicks and slaps. The disturbing footage spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanjay Singh confirmed the suspension of the constable. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Milan Jain is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

