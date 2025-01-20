Gaza Ceasefire: A Moment of Relief Amid Ruins

The streets of Gaza came alive as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect, bringing relief to the war-torn region. Many Palestinians, driven by varied emotions, returned to see the state of their homes, while communities paid respects to lost family members.

In the aftermath of intense Israeli airstrikes, scenes of devastation greeted returning residents. People used trucks and rickshaws to salvage what they could. While armed Hamas fighters were cheered through Khan Younis, this grim backdrop highlighted the cost of the prolonged conflict.

The ceasefire holds promise, marking an end to 15 months of conflict that has left Gaza in ruins. Although aid is now entering the territory, the journey to recovery for the residents of Gaza remains fraught with challenges and grief for those lost.

