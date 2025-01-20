Shock and Corporal Punishment: Russian Military Abuse Scandal Unveiled
Russia is investigating video footage showing a military policeman beating and using stun guns on soldiers destined for Ukraine. The footage, from January 16 in Kyzyl, Tuva, features shocking abuse. Authorities confirm an investigation into the mistreatment, aiming to punish those responsible.
- Country:
- Russia
In a distressing development, Russian authorities have initiated an investigation following the release of social media videos revealing a military policeman brutally assaulting contract soldiers with a baton and stun gun as they prepared for deployment to Ukraine.
Footage shared on Telegram, timestamped January 16, shows a soldier beaten and shocked at a military unit in Kyzyl, Tuva. Reports suggest the victims were wounded soldiers discharged from hospital. Local government officials confirmed the investigation into these serious allegations of mistreatment.
The Tuva regional administration has announced that those accountable for these actions have been identified, with legal proceedings underway. The Russian defence ministry has yet to provide comments on the matter, highlighting the ongoing controversy within military ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
