Left Menu

Shock and Corporal Punishment: Russian Military Abuse Scandal Unveiled

Russia is investigating video footage showing a military policeman beating and using stun guns on soldiers destined for Ukraine. The footage, from January 16 in Kyzyl, Tuva, features shocking abuse. Authorities confirm an investigation into the mistreatment, aiming to punish those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:39 IST
Shock and Corporal Punishment: Russian Military Abuse Scandal Unveiled
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a distressing development, Russian authorities have initiated an investigation following the release of social media videos revealing a military policeman brutally assaulting contract soldiers with a baton and stun gun as they prepared for deployment to Ukraine.

Footage shared on Telegram, timestamped January 16, shows a soldier beaten and shocked at a military unit in Kyzyl, Tuva. Reports suggest the victims were wounded soldiers discharged from hospital. Local government officials confirmed the investigation into these serious allegations of mistreatment.

The Tuva regional administration has announced that those accountable for these actions have been identified, with legal proceedings underway. The Russian defence ministry has yet to provide comments on the matter, highlighting the ongoing controversy within military ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025