In a distressing development, Russian authorities have initiated an investigation following the release of social media videos revealing a military policeman brutally assaulting contract soldiers with a baton and stun gun as they prepared for deployment to Ukraine.

Footage shared on Telegram, timestamped January 16, shows a soldier beaten and shocked at a military unit in Kyzyl, Tuva. Reports suggest the victims were wounded soldiers discharged from hospital. Local government officials confirmed the investigation into these serious allegations of mistreatment.

The Tuva regional administration has announced that those accountable for these actions have been identified, with legal proceedings underway. The Russian defence ministry has yet to provide comments on the matter, highlighting the ongoing controversy within military ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)