Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Bail Hearing for Alleged Middleman in AgustaWestland Case

The Supreme Court postponed the bail hearing of Christian Michel James, a British national accused in the AgustaWestland corruption case, to February 18. James is one of three alleged middlemen involved in the Rs 3,600-crore scam. Previous bail pleas have been rejected due to unchanged circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:41 IST
Supreme Court Delays Bail Hearing for Alleged Middleman in AgustaWestland Case
Christian Michel James
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the bail hearing of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland corruption case, to February 18. This decision came after the CBI counsel requested additional time for proceedings.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta granted the three-week postponement, following the court's earlier notice to the CBI, which was asked to file its response within four weeks back on December 6. The case involves the procurement of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

James, extradited from Dubai in 2018, is currently challenging the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his bail last September. His bail has been denied several times due to lack of new circumstances. The CBI accuses James of causing significant financial loss to the exchequer, noting in their chargesheet a loss of 398.21 million euros from the 2010 chopper deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025