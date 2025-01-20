Ceasefire Pact: Myanmar's Strife Reaches Truce

The Myanmar military and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) have achieved a critical ceasefire agreement, effectively pausing fighting near the China-Myanmar border, as announced by China's foreign ministry.

In Kunming, China’s southwestern city, both parties expressed gratitude for Beijing's role in peace promotion, with ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasizing the importance of regional security and development.

China pledged continued support for peace initiatives amidst concerns over escalating anti-junta activities, particularly near the vital trade routes and borderland territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)