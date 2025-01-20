Left Menu

Ceasefire Pact: Myanmar's Strife Reaches Truce

The Myanmar military and the MNDAA have inked a ceasefire agreement, easing tensions at the China-Myanmar border. Talks were held in Kunming, where China's diligence in fostering peace was acknowledged. Despite past ceasefire failures, China remains committed to supporting dialogue and stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:17 IST
Ceasefire Pact: Myanmar's Strife Reaches Truce
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

The Myanmar military and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) have achieved a critical ceasefire agreement, effectively pausing fighting near the China-Myanmar border, as announced by China's foreign ministry.

In Kunming, China’s southwestern city, both parties expressed gratitude for Beijing's role in peace promotion, with ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasizing the importance of regional security and development.

China pledged continued support for peace initiatives amidst concerns over escalating anti-junta activities, particularly near the vital trade routes and borderland territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025