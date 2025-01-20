Left Menu

Convicted Civics Volunteer Claims Innocence in Gruesome Crime

Sanjay Roy, convicted for the rape and murder of a doctor, asserts his innocence, claiming mistreatment and false accusations. Despite a guilty verdict, Roy pleads with the court, citing coercion and lack of evidence. The court deliberates on the death penalty, with divided opinions from defense and prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:51 IST
Sanjay Roy, found guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at R G Kar Medical College, proclaimed his innocence in a court plea on Monday, alleging wrongful conviction. The crime, deemed extraordinary, saw Roy insisting he was framed and forced into making confessions under duress.

Roy's defense highlighted alleged mistreatment, underscoring incomplete evidence from medical assessments conducted during the investigation. The court, presided over by Judge Anirban Das, maintained reliance on the extensive evidence collected during the trial.

As the prosecution demands the death penalty, arguing the case's gravity as 'rarest of rare,' Roy's legal team pleads for a lighter sentence, urging consideration for reform possibilities, emphasizing past rulings where capital punishment was revoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

