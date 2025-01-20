Goa Villa Scam Uncovered: Four Arrested for Multi-Crore Fraud
Four individuals were arrested for defrauding tourists with fake villa bookings in Goa. Operating from Hyderabad, the scam involved over 500 victims since 2022. The accused used female operators to build trust and exploited online platform loopholes to collect advances for non-existent properties.
In a major breakthrough, police have arrested four individuals accused of masterminding a massive villa scam in Goa that has allegedly duped over 500 tourists.
The suspects, operating from Hyderabad, were identified as Saurabh Duseja from Gwalior and Hyderabad residents Sayed Ali Mukhtar, Mohammad Firoz, and Mohammad Azharuddin Saif.
The scam unraveled following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident, leading to revelations of advance payments for non-existent properties via online booking platforms.
