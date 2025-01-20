Goa Villa Scam Uncovered: Four Arrested for Multi-Crore Fraud

In a major breakthrough, police have arrested four individuals accused of masterminding a massive villa scam in Goa that has allegedly duped over 500 tourists.

The suspects, operating from Hyderabad, were identified as Saurabh Duseja from Gwalior and Hyderabad residents Sayed Ali Mukhtar, Mohammad Firoz, and Mohammad Azharuddin Saif.

The scam unraveled following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident, leading to revelations of advance payments for non-existent properties via online booking platforms.

