Judicial Commission to Gather Public Statements on Sambhal Riots

A three-member judicial commission is set to visit Sambhal on January 21 to collect written statements from the public regarding riots on November 24. The commission, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government, aims to investigate the events that resulted in casualties and significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A judicial commission comprising three members will visit Sambhal on January 21 to record public statements about the riots that took place on November 24, officials announced on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh government established the panel on December 11 to probe the violence near Shahi Jama Masjid that resulted in four deaths and several injuries.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar have previously surveyed the affected areas, including Shahi Jama Masjid. The commission will meet at the PWD guest house to collect written statements, urging witnesses to submit their accounts before the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

