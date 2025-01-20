Controversy Surrounds RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee voiced dissatisfaction with the life sentence given to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. She criticized the removal of the probe from Kolkata Police to the CBI, asserting a death penalty could have been achieved under state jurisdiction.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed discontent over the life imprisonment sentence handed to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. She claimed the investigation had been 'forcibly' taken away from Kolkata Police, whom she suggested could have secured a death penalty.
While addressing reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee criticized the CBI's handling of the case, questioning their investigative processes. She noted that in similar cases managed by state police, a death penalty was often the outcome.
Banerjee's comments followed the decision of the Sealdah court, which sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the crime against an on-duty doctor. Judge Anirban Das ruled the crime didn't meet 'rarest of the rare' criteria, thereby not justifying the death sentence.
