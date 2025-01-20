Controversy Surrounds RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed discontent over the life imprisonment sentence handed to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. She claimed the investigation had been 'forcibly' taken away from Kolkata Police, whom she suggested could have secured a death penalty.

While addressing reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee criticized the CBI's handling of the case, questioning their investigative processes. She noted that in similar cases managed by state police, a death penalty was often the outcome.

Banerjee's comments followed the decision of the Sealdah court, which sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the crime against an on-duty doctor. Judge Anirban Das ruled the crime didn't meet 'rarest of the rare' criteria, thereby not justifying the death sentence.

