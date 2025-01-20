Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee voiced dissatisfaction with the life sentence given to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. She criticized the removal of the probe from Kolkata Police to the CBI, asserting a death penalty could have been achieved under state jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:55 IST
Controversy Surrounds RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed discontent over the life imprisonment sentence handed to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. She claimed the investigation had been 'forcibly' taken away from Kolkata Police, whom she suggested could have secured a death penalty.

While addressing reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee criticized the CBI's handling of the case, questioning their investigative processes. She noted that in similar cases managed by state police, a death penalty was often the outcome.

Banerjee's comments followed the decision of the Sealdah court, which sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the crime against an on-duty doctor. Judge Anirban Das ruled the crime didn't meet 'rarest of the rare' criteria, thereby not justifying the death sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025