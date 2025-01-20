Sikkim CM Seeks Tailored Financial Support for Sustainable Growth

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has appealed to the 16th Finance Commission for tailored assistance in response to the unique challenges facing the Himalayan state. Meeting with the commission's chairman, Arvind Panagariya, Tamang emphasized Sikkim's achievements, including its leading per capita income in the region and its role in biodiversity preservation.

Tamang highlighted critical challenges such as the state's vulnerable road connectivity and delays in infrastructure projects. He demanded financial compensation for Sikkim's green economy initiatives, noting its status as India's first fully organic farming state. Furthermore, Tamang called for state-specific support to manage disasters like the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood and to boost trade through the Chewa Bhanjyang Multimodal Corridor.

In a bid for sustainable development, Tamang urged the Finance Commission to support Sikkim's transition to a green capital and to invest in education and research tailored to regional needs. He also sought flexibility in taxation policies to maximize revenue from the pharmaceutical sector, aiming to position Sikkim as a model for inclusive growth in India.

