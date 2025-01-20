Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Cracks Down on Child Pornography Ring
The Hyderabad City Cyber Crime Unit has apprehended three individuals, including a student, for allegedly downloading and sharing child pornography. The suspects were identified using IP addresses and email IDs. Cases were registered under the IT Act, with evidence sent to NCMEC for further action.
In a significant operation, the Hyderabad City Cyber Crime Unit has arrested three individuals suspected of being involved in the distribution of child pornography.
The suspects, comprising a student, a welder, and a private employee, were caught following leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) portal.
Authorities traced the suspects using IP addresses and other digital footprints, leading to their arrest. All three face charges under the IT Act as investigations continue with assistance from NCMEC.
