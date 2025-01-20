Village Head Survives Assassination Attempt in Banda

A village head in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district narrowly escaped death after an attempt on his life by fellow villagers.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday when local residents Raghav Singh and Kuldeep Dwivedi attempted to murder Ram Lal Jayan in Tendura village. Authorities have filed attempted murder charges against both suspects, who have been apprehended with firearms and ammunition in their possession.

Police also noted that Raghav Singh has a history of criminal behavior with four prior cases, including attempted murder. As the investigation continues, officials are waiting for a formal complaint from Jayan's family, who stated he is currently receiving treatment after being transferred to King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

