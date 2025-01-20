Left Menu

Village Head Survives Assassination Attempt in Banda

A village head in Uttar Pradesh was shot in an attempted assassination by locals Raghav Singh and Kuldeep Dwivedi. The culprits were arrested with weapons recovered. The victim, Ram Lal Jayan, was treated locally before being transferred to a trauma center. Police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:23 IST
Village Head Survives Assassination Attempt in Banda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A village head in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district narrowly escaped death after an attempt on his life by fellow villagers.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday when local residents Raghav Singh and Kuldeep Dwivedi attempted to murder Ram Lal Jayan in Tendura village. Authorities have filed attempted murder charges against both suspects, who have been apprehended with firearms and ammunition in their possession.

Police also noted that Raghav Singh has a history of criminal behavior with four prior cases, including attempted murder. As the investigation continues, officials are waiting for a formal complaint from Jayan's family, who stated he is currently receiving treatment after being transferred to King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025