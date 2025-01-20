Crackdown on Fake Permits: Manipur's ILP Fraud Exposed

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with fake Inner Line Permit (ILP) cards.

A key suspect, a staff member from the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Tamenglong district, was apprehended for allegedly issuing counterfeit ILPs. This action comes after a previous arrest of an individual named Sambabu Rabidas for possessing a fake labour ILP.

Further investigations have led to the arrest of Jitendra Kumar from Bihar with a fake ILP and Gaiphulung Pamei from the DC office ILP section. The Inner Line Permit is crucial for regulating entry into Manipur, and this operation underscores efforts to uphold legal entry requirements.

