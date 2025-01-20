Flour Mill Heist: Inside the Rs 2 Crore Embezzlement

In a major financial scandal, three employees of the Jammu Flour Mills have been booked for allegedly embezzling over Rs 2 crore, according to local authorities. The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police acted on a complaint by the owner, Arun Mahajan, who accused Narinder Chopra, Amit Sharma, and Dikshant Anand of financial malpractice.

The modus operandi reportedly involved diverting NEFT transactions to unrelated parties, under-billing cash transactions, and creating fictitious entities. These fraudulent activities came to light after an audit last September. An official explained that bills were reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 80,000, allowing the accused to pocket the difference.

Accountant Amit Sharma allegedly manipulated records to disguise the embezzlement, while Dikshant Anand is accused of selling goods under fake entities. The illicitly obtained payments were transferred to the bank accounts of their family members and acquaintances. An official investigation led by Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)