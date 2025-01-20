Left Menu

Flour Mill Heist: Inside the Rs 2 Crore Embezzlement

Three employees of Jammu Flour Mills have been accused of embezzling over Rs 2 crore. The alleged fraud involved diverting NEFT transactions, under-billing, and creating fictitious entities. Police have filed charges against the trio, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:05 IST
Flour Mill Heist: Inside the Rs 2 Crore Embezzlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major financial scandal, three employees of the Jammu Flour Mills have been booked for allegedly embezzling over Rs 2 crore, according to local authorities. The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police acted on a complaint by the owner, Arun Mahajan, who accused Narinder Chopra, Amit Sharma, and Dikshant Anand of financial malpractice.

The modus operandi reportedly involved diverting NEFT transactions to unrelated parties, under-billing cash transactions, and creating fictitious entities. These fraudulent activities came to light after an audit last September. An official explained that bills were reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 80,000, allowing the accused to pocket the difference.

Accountant Amit Sharma allegedly manipulated records to disguise the embezzlement, while Dikshant Anand is accused of selling goods under fake entities. The illicitly obtained payments were transferred to the bank accounts of their family members and acquaintances. An official investigation led by Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025