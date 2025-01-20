Fake Currency Racket Busted in Indore with Arrest of Key Suspect
A suspect named Shubham Rajak was arrested in Indore for possessing fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 23,000. He allegedly purchased these from a Rajasthan-based supplier at half the rate and attempted to introduce them as authentic. Authorities are investigating the inter-state counterfeit network.
Authorities in Indore have arrested a man in connection with a fake currency racket. The suspect, Shubham Rajak, was found in possession of 46 counterfeit notes totaling Rs 23,000, according to police sources.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh informed that Rajak obtained the fake Rs 500 notes from a contact in Rajasthan at half their face value, subsequently attempting to distribute them as legitimate currency.
The police are intensifying their investigation to dismantle this inter-state counterfeit network, and Rajak is being interrogated to uncover further details.
