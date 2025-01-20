Retired Army Man Arrested for Shooting Street Dog

A retired army officer has been arrested in Agra for allegedly shooting a street dog using his licensed firearm, police sources revealed on Monday.

The incident, initially captured on CCTV, quickly spread on social media, prompting authorities to take swift action. Hotam Singh, the accused, resides in Saligram Vihar.

Responding to the NGO's complaint, law enforcement officials have not only arrested Singh but also seized his weapon. A report has been filed requesting the cancellation of his gun licence.

(With inputs from agencies.)