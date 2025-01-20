Kangra Police Station: Setting the Benchmark for Excellence
Kangra Police Station in Himachal wins 'Best Police Station' for 2024, recognized by the Ministry of Home Affairs for outstanding performance in crime control and public service. Praised by the Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, the station sets an example of dedication and efficiency in law enforcement.
Kangra Police Station in Himachal Pradesh has been declared the state's 'Best Police Station' for 2024, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs' annual rankings released on Monday.
Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, praised the station's exceptional functioning, highlighting the officers' dedication, effective crime control, and robust public cooperation as key factors.
This accolade reflects the government's evaluation based on administrative efficiency, prompt grievance redressal, and public engagement, offering a motivational boost to law enforcement officers across the region.
