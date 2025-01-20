Left Menu

Kangra Police Station: Setting the Benchmark for Excellence

Kangra Police Station in Himachal wins 'Best Police Station' for 2024, recognized by the Ministry of Home Affairs for outstanding performance in crime control and public service. Praised by the Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, the station sets an example of dedication and efficiency in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:58 IST
Kangra Police Station: Setting the Benchmark for Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Kangra Police Station in Himachal Pradesh has been declared the state's 'Best Police Station' for 2024, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs' annual rankings released on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, praised the station's exceptional functioning, highlighting the officers' dedication, effective crime control, and robust public cooperation as key factors.

This accolade reflects the government's evaluation based on administrative efficiency, prompt grievance redressal, and public engagement, offering a motivational boost to law enforcement officers across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025