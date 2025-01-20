Macron Urges Europe to Strengthen Defense Amid U.S. Policy Shift

In a stirring address to the French military, President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe to bolster its defense capabilities, as changes in U.S. foreign policy loom with Donald Trump's return to power.

Macron pointed to potential shifts in American military focus, particularly the war in Ukraine, as an "opportunity for a European strategic wake-up call." He questioned Europe's preparedness in the face of possible U.S. military retraction from regions like the Mediterranean.

Highlighting Trump's criticism of the financial burden of the Ukraine conflict on U.S. taxpayers, Macron urged European nations to assume more responsibility, emphasizing readiness for a shift in transatlantic defense dynamics.

