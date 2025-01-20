Macron Urges Europe to Strengthen Defense Amid U.S. Policy Shift
French President Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to enhance defense spending, highlighting changes in U.S. foreign policy under Trump, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine. Macron emphasizes the need for Europe to be ready if the U.S. reallocates its military focus, urging a strategic European defense approach.
- Country:
- France
In a stirring address to the French military, President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe to bolster its defense capabilities, as changes in U.S. foreign policy loom with Donald Trump's return to power.
Macron pointed to potential shifts in American military focus, particularly the war in Ukraine, as an "opportunity for a European strategic wake-up call." He questioned Europe's preparedness in the face of possible U.S. military retraction from regions like the Mediterranean.
Highlighting Trump's criticism of the financial burden of the Ukraine conflict on U.S. taxpayers, Macron urged European nations to assume more responsibility, emphasizing readiness for a shift in transatlantic defense dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Europe
- defense
- Trump
- Ukraine
- foreign policy
- strategic
- transatlantic
- allies
- military
ALSO READ
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge
Assam Congress Revamps for 2026: Strategic Reshuffle Announced
Ukraine's Sky Guardians: Nighttime Defense Against Drones
Giorgia Meloni's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump
Boosting Exports: Indian Commerce Officials Meet for Strategic Talks