Trump's Return Sparks Global Tensions and Hopes

Donald Trump's re-election to the White House has led to mixed emotions worldwide. In China, there is cautious optimism about repairing strained economic relations while Trump signals assertive plans, including tough immigration policies at home.

In the Middle East, a tense ceasefire between Israel and Hamas provides a limited pause for Gazans to search the ruins, underscoring the fragile nature of the agreement. Meanwhile, Afghan refugees face uncertainty as their planned resettlement flights to the U.S. are canceled amid policy changes.

On the political frontier, South Korea experiences unrest with the impeachment process of President Yoon Suk Yeol, highlighting internal challenges and questions over governance. As global dynamics adjust, Trump's policies will undoubtedly be met with both internal and external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)