Ceasefire Brings Surge in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
The United Nations reported a significant increase in aid to Gaza during the ceasefire, with 915 trucks delivering essential goods. The aid includes food, clean water, and shelter materials for over 2 million residents, half of whom are children. The WHO plans to enhance healthcare facilities.
In the wake of a delicate ceasefire, Gaza has witnessed a substantial increase in humanitarian aid shipments, as stated by the United Nations. On the second day of the ceasefire, 915 trucks crossed into the territory, far exceeding the stipulated 600 trucks. This has provided a lifeline for the millions in need within the area.
UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq confirmed that Israeli authorities and ceasefire guarantors facilitated the movement of these aid trucks. The influx comes as a response to the severe needs pointed out by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, who emphasized the dire situation on the ground in Gaza, where food, clean water, and shelter materials are of utmost necessity.
Additionally, the World Health Organization has announced a 60-day strategy to bolster Gaza's healthcare services. This initiative focuses on increasing hospital beds and deploying international health workers to cater to approximately 30,000 Palestinians requiring specialized care due to life-altering injuries. The region's dependence on this aid highlights the urgency and critical nature of the ongoing humanitarian efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
