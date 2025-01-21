Colombia on Edge: President Declares State of Emergency Amid Guerrilla Violence

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Monday that he will declare a state of emergency in response to a surge of guerrilla attacks in the country's northeast, which have resulted in numerous casualties and mass displacements.

Petro's decision to enact a "state of internal commotion" allows for the passage of certain legislation without the need for congressional approval, although it can be challenged in Colombia's constitutional court. The internal commotion decree was previously used in the early 2000s to support military financing under President Álvaro Uribe.

Petro, who initiated peace talks with the ELN in 2022, had recently suspended negotiations following renewed violence in Catatumbo. The humanitarian situation is dire, with the United Nations reporting over 18,000 people displaced by the conflict.

