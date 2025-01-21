Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Forces Federal Workers Back to Office

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating a return to the office for federal workers, reversing remote work trends from the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative aims to overhaul the civil service and is accompanied by a hiring freeze and creation of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:40 IST
Trump's Executive Order Forces Federal Workers Back to Office

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order demanding that federal workers resume in-office duties five days a week. The announcement came Monday in front of an applauding crowd at Washington's Capital One Arena.

The order contravenes a prevalent trend initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw numerous white-collar government employees transition to remote work. Some allies of Trump have interpreted this mandate as a strategy to facilitate the replacement of established civil servants with staunch loyalists.

The decree includes a hiring freeze and establishes an advisory unit, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at downsizing the federal government. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, chairing DOGE, suggested this could prompt voluntary resignations. Despite these sweeping moves, union agreements may exclude some from the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025