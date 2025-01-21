Trump's Executive Order Overhaul: U.S. Policies Shift

In a sweeping move on Monday, President Donald Trump introduced a series of executive orders designed to reshape the direction of U.S. domestic and international policies. The orders span a wide range of topics, including immigration, energy policies, and social issues.

Key decisions included the pardoning of individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots and declaring illegal immigration a national emergency. Additionally, Trump took significant steps to undo many policies of the Biden administration, covering areas from COVID-19 relief to climate accords.

The overhaul aims to prioritize American economic interests with a focus on energy independence and deregulation. Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and his stance on diversity programs underline a significant shift from previous policies. Observers anticipate strong reactions from both domestic and global communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)