Trump's Executive Order Overhaul: U.S. Policies Shift

Donald Trump, upon assuming office, issued a series of executive orders affecting areas like energy, immigration, and free speech. Key actions included pardoning Capitol rioters, declaring a national emergency on immigration, and revoking Biden-era policies. Trump emphasized America's economic growth through deregulation and reversing climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:46 IST
President

In a sweeping move on Monday, President Donald Trump introduced a series of executive orders designed to reshape the direction of U.S. domestic and international policies. The orders span a wide range of topics, including immigration, energy policies, and social issues.

Key decisions included the pardoning of individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots and declaring illegal immigration a national emergency. Additionally, Trump took significant steps to undo many policies of the Biden administration, covering areas from COVID-19 relief to climate accords.

The overhaul aims to prioritize American economic interests with a focus on energy independence and deregulation. Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and his stance on diversity programs underline a significant shift from previous policies. Observers anticipate strong reactions from both domestic and global communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

