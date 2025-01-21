Revenue Department Clerk Suspended After Assault Video Goes Viral
A revenue department employee was suspended following a viral video showing him assaulting a woman at a tehsildar's office in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Gohad, Bhind district. The accused, Naval Kishore Gaud, faced immediate suspension and police investigation after being reported by the victim.
A clerk from the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district has been suspended after a video showing him assaulting a woman at the tehsildar's office went viral on social media.
The incident took place on Monday in Gohad, leading to immediate action by the authorities.
The police registered a case against the clerk, identified as Naval Kishore Gaud, following the victim's complaint. The woman claimed she had been visiting the office for six months to register her land online, but the official refused to assist and allegedly assaulted her.
