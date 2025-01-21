Life Sentence in 2022 Dowry Death Case: Justice Delivered
A court has sentenced Wasim to life imprisonment for the dowry death of his wife Shabnam in 2022. The judge imposed a fine, warning of additional imprisonment for non-payment. Wasim's father was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The case highlights ongoing issues of dowry-related violence.
- Country:
- India
A court here handed down a life sentence to Wasim for the 2022 dowry death of his wife Shabnam, according to a lawyer's statement on Tuesday.
Presiding over the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Namrata Agarwal also fined Wasim Rs 45,000, with non-payment leading to further imprisonment, disclosed Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal), Abhinav Chaturvedi.
Although Wasim's father, Roz Ali, faced similar charges, he was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The judgment comes after Shabnam's father lodged a complaint accusing Wasim and his family of burning Shabnam to death over dowry disputes shortly after their marriage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
