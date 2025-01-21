Left Menu

Judicial Commission Investigates Sambhal Riots

A judicial commission revisited riot-affected areas in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, linked to the 2022 Shahi Jama Masjid survey. Led by retired judges and former officials, the team is recording public statements to understand the violence's causes. The inquiry seeks to ensure accountability and prevent future conflicts.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • India

A judicial commission, established by the Uttar Pradesh government, paid a visit to riot-affected areas in Sambhal on Tuesday. The visit was to investigate the unrest dated November 24, last year, surrounding the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid.

The commission, which was constituted on December 1 of last year, returned to these critical locations, including the violence-stricken Shahi Jama Masjid. They were joined by several key officials, including District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, and DIG Muniraj G.

Chaired by the likes of retired high court judge Devendra Arora, the inspection lasted over an hour before moving to a nearby PWD guest house for public testimony collection. Former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain emphasized their local presence is to facilitate ease for witnesses hoping to provide information for the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

