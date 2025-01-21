Controversy Brews Over Palakkad Brewery Project
The Kerala government's approval of a brewery in Palakkad, backed by the ruling CPI(M), faces protests and allegations from opposition parties. Concerns include potential water scarcity and corruption. CPI(M) denies these claims, attributing protests to political motives and the spirit lobby's influence.
The Kerala government's decision to greenlight a private brewery in Palakkad, supported by the ruling CPI(M), has sparked significant protest and controversy among opposition parties.
Critics argue that the brewery may exacerbate water scarcity and allege corruption in the approval process. However, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan firmly dismissed these claims, attributing the protests to political motivations and the influence of the spirit lobby.
The government reassures that rainwater harvesting will supply the necessary water, while the opposition remains unconvinced, staging demonstrations and questioning the project's potential impact on local water resources.
