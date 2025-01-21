Ceasefire Boosts Israel's Sovereign Credit Prospects
The recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could positively impact Israel's sovereign credit rating, says Moody's. This agreement may reduce economic risks stemming from military conflicts, offering potential benefits for Israel's public finances. Moody's highlights potential improvements in credit strength if hostilities continue to de-escalate.
The recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza has opened the door to potential improvements in Israel's sovereign credit rating, according to Moody's Ratings. The truce, if maintained, will mitigate risks of escalation, including possible involvement from Iran, which could have disrupted energy prices and global supply chains via Red Sea shipping lanes.
Moody's revealed that Israel's credit rating faced multiple downgrades over the past year due to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. However, the analyst Christian Fang noted that successful adherence to the ceasefire and further steps towards de-escalation could bolster Israel's credit strength.
Fitch's top analyst echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that the ceasefire might alleviate pressure on Israel's credit status. Israel's temporary truce with Hezbollah also adds stability. The first ceasefire phase involved hostage and prisoner exchanges, aiming for continued negotiations towards a permanent peace solution. Despite these efforts, Israel's defense-related budget deficit remains a concern for future public finances.
