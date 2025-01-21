Left Menu

Police Apprehend All-Female Robbery Gang in Delhi

An all-female gang in West Delhi was arrested for attempted robbery and assault. They targeted lone women, often resorting to violence. Four women, identified through CCTV, confessed to similar past incidents but had no previous criminal records. Their modus operandi involved isolating and intimidating victims.

Updated: 21-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:21 IST
The Delhi Police successfully apprehended a gang of four women involved in attempted robbery and assault in West Delhi, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The suspects specialized in targeting lone women, strategically blocking their paths to snatch belongings, and employing violence if met with resistance, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

An FIR was filed following a victim's complaint on January 17, after she was attacked while resisting a robbery attempt. The suspects, identified as Reshma, Janvi, Komal, and Nisha, were captured thanks to CCTV footage and victim identification. During questioning, they admitted to similar crimes, despite having no prior criminal records.

