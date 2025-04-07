DNA Test Cracks Four-Year-Old Crime: Minor Arrested in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a 20-year-old man, once a minor, for the rape of his speech-impaired and physically-challenged sister. The crime, committed when the accused was 16, was unsolved until a DNA test confirmed his paternity. The case highlights the unique challenges faced by investigators.
In a significant breakthrough, Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a 20-year-old man, four years after he allegedly raped his speech-impaired and physically-challenged sister. The arrest was made following a crucial DNA test which confirmed the paternity of the victim's child, officials reported on Monday.
The crime occurred in 2021, when the accused, then 16, coerced his 14-year-old sister, driven by an addiction to pornographic content. This led to the birth of a child, which was crucial in solving the case due to persistent investigative efforts by the police.
Police initially struggled to identify the perpetrator due to the girl's communication barriers. However, the breakthrough came with a comprehensive DNA testing strategy, revealing the truth. The accused was consequently placed in a correctional facility, as per juvenile law protocols.
