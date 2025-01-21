Mamata Banerjee Urges Caution at Bangladesh Border Amid Tensions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a cautionary statement to the residents of Malda district, particularly those near the Bangladesh border, urging them to steer clear of the area amid recent tensions.

Banerjee's advisory comes on the heels of a confrontation involving farmers from both nations that escalated into a brief skirmish. The boundary remains partially unfenced, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to implement additional fencing.

She emphasized the importance of leaving border security to the BSF and warned against local involvement in any disagreements. Banerjee remains hopeful for improved relations with Bangladesh and has criticized the BSF for what she claims is a failure to prevent infiltration, attributing it to an alleged central government ploy to destabilize the region, a claim denied by the BSF.

