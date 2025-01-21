Escalation in Jenin: A New Chapter in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

On Tuesday, Israel commenced a major military offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, resulting in at least six Palestinian casualties and 35 injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel declared the offensive a wide-scale operation targeting Palestinian militants. Jenin has frequently been a flashpoint, with repeated Israeli incursions pre-dating Hamas' recent assault from Gaza. Despite a shaky ceasefire with Hamas, which began just days ago, the West Bank remains a hotspot for violence.

Criticism mounts against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, especially from his far-right coalition partners, due to the ongoing ceasefire and its terms. With ongoing tensions, the conflict continues to shape Israeli politics and Palestinian resistance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)