Escalation in Jenin: A New Chapter in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Israel has initiated a major military operation in Jenin, targeting Palestinian militants. This action occurs amid a delicate ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. Tensions are rising in the West Bank, further fueled by confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians. The political repercussions are significant for Israel's leadership.
On Tuesday, Israel commenced a major military offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, resulting in at least six Palestinian casualties and 35 injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Israel declared the offensive a wide-scale operation targeting Palestinian militants. Jenin has frequently been a flashpoint, with repeated Israeli incursions pre-dating Hamas' recent assault from Gaza. Despite a shaky ceasefire with Hamas, which began just days ago, the West Bank remains a hotspot for violence.
Criticism mounts against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, especially from his far-right coalition partners, due to the ongoing ceasefire and its terms. With ongoing tensions, the conflict continues to shape Israeli politics and Palestinian resistance strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Israel Refutes Hamas' Hostage Claim Amid Ongoing Strikes
Blinken Urges Swift Ceasefire in Gaza
Tensions Mount as Gaza Ceasefire Efforts Intensify
Ceasefire on the Horizon: U.S. Diplomatic Efforts for Gaza Truce
Hostages in Gaza endure another winter as their families plead for ceasefire