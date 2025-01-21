Railway Reckoning: 93 kg Red Sandalwood Seized in Mumbai Swoop
Western Railway vigilance team seized 93 kg of red sandalwood from a train at Mumbai Central. The sandalwood, a protected species known for its therapeutic properties, was hidden in suspicious parcels. The sender was apprehended, with legal proceedings underway. Regular preventative checks are being intensified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A vigilant operation by Western Railway's vigilance team led to the seizure of nearly 93 kg of red sandalwood from a long-distance train at Mumbai Central station.
The red sandalwood, known for its rich hue and therapeutic properties, was discovered during a special check on the express train from Jaipur, according to a railway release.
The consignee responsible for the false declaration was apprehended and handed over to the Maharashtra forest department, amid intensifying preventive measures against illegal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Floral Tributes and Historic Sword Ceremony: Rajasthan Commemorates Guru Gobind Singh
Rajasthan's Ambitious 2047 Vision: A Leap Towards Inclusive Growth
Rajasthan's Bold Vision 2047: Infrastructure Growth and Economic Expansion
Rajasthan Health Department Enhances OPD and IPD Facilities Amid Disease Surge
Rajasthan Political Clash: BJP Defends Past Welfare Schemes Amid Congress Protests