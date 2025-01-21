Left Menu

Railway Reckoning: 93 kg Red Sandalwood Seized in Mumbai Swoop

Western Railway vigilance team seized 93 kg of red sandalwood from a train at Mumbai Central. The sandalwood, a protected species known for its therapeutic properties, was hidden in suspicious parcels. The sender was apprehended, with legal proceedings underway. Regular preventative checks are being intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:09 IST
Railway Reckoning: 93 kg Red Sandalwood Seized in Mumbai Swoop
  • Country:
  • India

A vigilant operation by Western Railway's vigilance team led to the seizure of nearly 93 kg of red sandalwood from a long-distance train at Mumbai Central station.

The red sandalwood, known for its rich hue and therapeutic properties, was discovered during a special check on the express train from Jaipur, according to a railway release.

The consignee responsible for the false declaration was apprehended and handed over to the Maharashtra forest department, amid intensifying preventive measures against illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025