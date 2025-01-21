Railway Reckoning: 93 kg Red Sandalwood Seized in Mumbai Swoop

A vigilant operation by Western Railway's vigilance team led to the seizure of nearly 93 kg of red sandalwood from a long-distance train at Mumbai Central station.

The red sandalwood, known for its rich hue and therapeutic properties, was discovered during a special check on the express train from Jaipur, according to a railway release.

The consignee responsible for the false declaration was apprehended and handed over to the Maharashtra forest department, amid intensifying preventive measures against illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)