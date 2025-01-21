Left Menu

Controversial Appointment: Legal Battle Over Bihar PSC Chairperson

A public interest litigation in the Supreme Court challenges the legality of Bihar Public Service Commission Chairperson Manubhai Parmar's appointment, citing alleged corruption charges and failure to meet constitutional eligibility criteria for an 'impeccable character'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:20 IST
Controversial Appointment: Legal Battle Over Bihar PSC Chairperson
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An appointment to the Bihar Public Service Commission is under scrutiny as a public interest litigation was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday contesting the legality of Chairperson Manubhai Parmar's position.

The legal challenge, presented by advocate Brajesh Singh, claims that the appointment defies constitutional requirements mandating that only individuals of 'impeccable character' be appointed to such posts.

The petition points out that Parmar has pending accusations related to a corruption case filed by Bihar's vigilance bureau. The proceedings are ongoing before a special judge in Patna, casting doubt on his eligibility for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025