Controversial Appointment: Legal Battle Over Bihar PSC Chairperson
A public interest litigation in the Supreme Court challenges the legality of Bihar Public Service Commission Chairperson Manubhai Parmar's appointment, citing alleged corruption charges and failure to meet constitutional eligibility criteria for an 'impeccable character'.
An appointment to the Bihar Public Service Commission is under scrutiny as a public interest litigation was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday contesting the legality of Chairperson Manubhai Parmar's position.
The legal challenge, presented by advocate Brajesh Singh, claims that the appointment defies constitutional requirements mandating that only individuals of 'impeccable character' be appointed to such posts.
The petition points out that Parmar has pending accusations related to a corruption case filed by Bihar's vigilance bureau. The proceedings are ongoing before a special judge in Patna, casting doubt on his eligibility for the role.
