Record Rise in Women Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2023

The Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5, 2023, witness a notable increase in female representation with 96 women among 699 candidates. This marks a rise from the 76 female candidates out of 672 in the previous elections.

This year, political parties are making concerted efforts to appeal to women voters. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have each fielded nine women candidates, while the Congress has seven. All have increased their female candidate numbers from the 2020 polls.

Prominent AAP women candidates include Chief Minister Atishi and newcomers like Anjana Parcha and Pooja Balyan. The BJP's leading female nominees include Rekha Gupta, while Congress features Alka Lamba among its top contenders. The final candidate count was confirmed after the filing, scrutiny, and withdrawal processes in January.

