CBI Sting: Deputy Superintendent Arrested in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against one of its own, arresting Deputy Superintendent of Police Balbir Sharma over bribery allegations. The case centers around Vishal Deep, an ED Assistant Director, who is accused of seeking illegal payments from educational institutions embroiled in a scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma, who was assigned to the CBI's Special Crime unit in Delhi, found himself under scrutiny and was summoned to the agency's Chandigarh office for questioning. This follows the earlier arrest of Deep, who allegedly solicited a bribe to the tune of Rs 1.1 crore. The demand was reportedly reduced to Rs 60 lakh after negotiations.

Amidst these corruption allegations, Sharma's family has accused the CBI of torture, a claim that the agency strenuously denies. The unfolding drama adds to the complexities of a case that has seen multiple arrests, with both Sharma and Deep currently in custody.

