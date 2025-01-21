Left Menu

Israel's Military Shifts: Halevi's Resignation and Its Implications

Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi announced his resignation, accepting responsibility for the security failure on October 7, 2023. His exit follows the deadliest day in Israel's history, prompting inquiries and plans to enhance military readiness. Despite public discontent, government resistance to state inquiry continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:22 IST
Israel's army chief, Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation on Tuesday, effective March 6, as he took responsibility for the October 7, 2023 security breach. This incident, the deadliest in Israel's history, saw Palestinian Hamas forces conducting a cross-border attack from Gaza. Halevi's resignation was anticipated, as he plans to conclude internal military investigations and bolster the Israel Defence Forces' preparedness for future security challenges.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has not yielded to mounting pressure for a formal state inquiry into its role in the lapses that led to the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the hostage-taking of approximately 250 individuals. Halevi, in his resignation letter to Defence Minister Israel Katz, acknowledged the IDF's failure to protect citizens on October 7, expressing a deep sense of personal accountability.

The fallout from the attack saw several high-ranking military officials stepping down, including Major-General Yaron Finkelman. As the first stage of a ceasefire commenced, releasing a small number of hostages, Halevi encountered criticism from hardliners within Netanyahu's administration for the handling of the Gaza conflict. Despite these failures, Halevi underscored Israel's significant military achievements post-attack, noting strategic advantages gained against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

