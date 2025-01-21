Judicial Commission Probes Sambhal Riot Aftermath
A judicial commission from Uttar Pradesh inspected riot-affected areas in Sambhal, focusing on incidents during a November survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Led by ex-DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, the panel received 51 applications, recorded public statements, and intends to ensure accountability for the violence which resulted in four deaths.
- Country:
- India
A judicial commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government arrived in Sambhal on Tuesday to examine areas hit by riots last November. The unrest occurred during a court-mandated survey of a historic Mughal-era mosque.
Led by former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, the commission received input from local residents and recorded evidence. The committee, including retired high court judge Devendra Arora, seeks to ensure justice for those affected.
Amid a politically charged atmosphere, the riots claimed four lives and left several injured. The commission's findings aim to clarify the causes and ensure accountability in the aftermath of the violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
